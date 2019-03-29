3 suspects accused in Centralia, Fulton break-ins

CENTRALIA - The Centralia Police Department took three people into custody Friday morning accused in a string of car thefts in Fulton and Centralia.

Centralia Police arrested 18-year-olds Ladarion Hunt, Michael Glasgow Jr. from Columbia and Sarah Gibb from Fulton.

The Fulton Police Department said it responded to reports early Friday morning of vehicles which had been broken into on Lane Street, Gross Place, West Morningside Drive, St. Louis Avenue, Perry and Chippewa Drive.

The Centralia Police Department also received multiple reports of break-ins and suspicious activity around 6 a.m. Friday.

Centralia Police Chief Larry Dudgeon said he does not know the number of vehicles they broke into and couldn't tell KOMU 8 News the locations of the break-ins in Centralia, but he said the suspects used a brick to break into one car and steal a gun in Fulton before going to Centralia. Fulton Police said the victims in Fulton also reported cash and electronics stolen from their vehicles.

Centralia High School Principal Matt Smith said school officials were told the suspects could possibly be armed. Smith said school staff worked together to supervise parking lots, bus stops and other arrival areas in order to keep students and staff coming to school safe. Centralia schools resumed their normal procedures at around 7:45 a.m.

Centralia Police took Hunt and Glasgow into custody after chasing them on foot.

Dudgeon said they found the Gibb after she knocked on a Centralia resident's door and asked to use a cellphone. One of the residents stayed with the suspect and talked to her while the other called the police.

Fulton Police said Centralia Police has recovered most of the items including the firearm and there were no reported injuries.

Fulton Police said they are seeking multiple charges against Hunt, Glasgow and Gibb.