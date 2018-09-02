3 Suspects Attempt Home Invasions at Brookside Apartments

COLUMBIA — Officers dispatched to Tenth Street South at Brookside Apartments Wednesday in reference to an armed robbery.

The Columbia Police Department said a neighbor of the residence that was robbed called in reporting they witnessed three male suspects with guns leaving the apartment.

The three males wore masks and dark-colored, hooded sweatshirts.

The victims of the armed robbery were not cooperative with officers. Authorities said no shots were fired, and CPD reported no injuries. The residents told the officers that no property stolen by the suspects.