3 teens injured in St. Louis bus stop shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers are hospitalized after being shot at a bus stop near a north St. Louis elementary school, then going to the school for help.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police say a car occupied by two men drove by a bus stop and someone inside began shooting. A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were shot in the leg. A 15-year-old female was shot in the stomach.

After the shooting, the teens went to nearby Walbridge Elementary School, where police were called.