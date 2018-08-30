3 universities team up on gun violence initiative

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Researchers from Washington University, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Saint Louis University are teaming up in an effort to reduce gun violence.

KMOV-TV reported that the partnership plans to approach gun violence as a public health crisis, similar to tobacco use or safe-driving concerns.

The goal of the initiative is to better understand the issue of gun violence and to raise awareness, along with exploring ways to help policymakers and the public make decisions to curb the problem.

Gun violence has been a particular problem in St. Louis since early 2014. The city's murder rate rose last year, at a time when killings in many other cities were on the decline.