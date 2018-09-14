3 Year Old Boy Dies in Hit-and-Run Accident
MORGAN COUNTY - A young boy died after he was hit by a vehicle in Morgan County early Thursday morning. The 3-year-old pedestrian, Blake Litton, from Stover walked from a ditch on Highway 135 into the road near Buttons Road. The boy was hit by an unknown vehicle and left the scene around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
The boy was transported to Bothwell Regional Hospital in Sedalia and pronounced deceased at 6:30 a.m.. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
KOMU 8 has a reporter on the way to Morgan County to gather more details on the investigation.
