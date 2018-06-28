3-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old died from a gunshot wound inside a home in eastern Kansas City.

Police spokeswoman Stacey Graves says police were called to the home Thursday morning and found the boy with a gunshot wound. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he died at the home.

Several people were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Police are investigating to determine the circumstances of the shooting and few other details were immediately available.