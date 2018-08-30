3-year-old shot to death in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis County are looking for a 15-year-old boy after the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

County police spokesman Brian Schellman said the toddler was shot once in the abdomen Monday morning at a home near Florissant and died later at a local hospital. He said investigators don't yet know if the shooting was an accident.

The 15-year-old is described as a family acquaintance who ran from the home on foot. Several adults were reportedly in the home at the time.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police canine officers are searching wooded areas near the home for the teen suspect.

A neighbor told the newspaper that the home's owner had been transferred out of town and was renting out the property.