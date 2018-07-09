30-Hour Standoff Ends With One Dead

MILLER COUNTY - A man who allegedly shot a dog and his neighbor took his own life Saturday afternoon.

Miller County deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol officers entered the home of a the man near Eldon and found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 1 p.m.

Miller County Sheriff Bill Abbott said the man's two children, aged 15 and 7 or 8 years old, left the home safely around noon.

The events surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Sheriff Abbott said there is no speculation that either of the kids could have assisted in the fatality.