30 years later, Missouri 'lake paradise' languishing

WARSAW (AP) - More than 30 years after a Forbes publishing subsidiary began a worldwide marketing effort to lure people to a "lakeland paradise" in southwest Missouri, the area remains mostly undeveloped.

Nearly 2,000 people bought parcels on the property 20 miles east of Warsaw. They were from around the world, and all 4,000 lots were sold. But only about 50 homes were built, and many landowners never saw their property.

Once Forbes sold all the lots, it turned over management to a landowners association, which is trying to spark new interest in the area.

The Kansas City Star reports many of the people who live in the gated community are perfectly happy with the secluded, slow-paced lifestyle. Others say they would like to see more activity in the area.