300 Pounds of Pot Alleged in I-55 Stop

SIKESTON (AP) -- A Texas man is in custody after authorities allegedly found 300 pounds of marijuana in his car following a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in southeast Missouri.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 42-year-old Michael McHale of Austin, Texas, was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday for following too closely and a window tint violation. The patrol says a drug-sniffing dog led authorities to 12 bundles of marijuana in the trunk and behind a passenger door.

McHale is jailed without bond. He does not yet have a listed attorney.