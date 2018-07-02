300 workers lose jobs after firm abruptly closes

BLUE SPRINGS (AP) — A commercial real estate records company based in suburban Kansas City has abruptly shut down, leaving about 300 people out of work less than two weeks before Christmas.

WDAF-TV reports that workers at Xceligent's Blue Springs headquarters received an email Thursday afternoon telling them to pack their belongings and be out of the building within 30 minutes. They say they received no severance or payment for accrued time off.

Xceligent's British parent company, Daily Mail and General Trust, says it decided to close Xceligent in part because the firm had trouble gaining a foothold in the important New York commercial real estate market.

Some former workers gathered at a restaurant Friday questioned whether the sudden shutdown violates a law requiring a 60-day notice for layoffs.