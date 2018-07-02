32-year-old man seriously injured after car flips over

BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia man is seriously injured after his car crashed south of town early Saturday morning.

Tyler Swetnam, 32, was driving west on Route K just after 2 a.m. when his Honda CRV left the roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report. The car hit a reflector sign, went airborne, hit a concrete culvert and flipped over.

Swetnam's car was totaled, and he was taken to University Hospital.