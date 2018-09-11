33-story apartment complex planned near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another tall apartment tower is planned for the area near Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

A development group has submitted a plan to the St. Louis Preservation Board for a 33-story apartment complex on South Broadway, directly across from the stadium. The board will consider the proposal at a meeting on Dec. 18.

A six-story building owned by St. Louis Community College would have to be demolished to make way for the apartment complex.

Construction is expected to begin soon on the second phase of Ballpark Village near Busch Stadium, which will include a new hotel and a 29-story apartment tower.