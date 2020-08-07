360 Politics: Third-generation Missouri farmer worries, discusses ag policy

2 years 3 months 6 days ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 Tuesday, May 01, 2018 9:23:00 AM CDT May 01, 2018 in News
By: Jasmine Ramirez, KOMU 8 News

AUXVASSE, Mo. - Linnenbringer Farms provides fresh eggs, chicken and beef to people throughout the heart of Missouri but Luke Linnenbringer said the future of farming is disheartening. 

"I find conventional farming to be very risky right now," Linnenbringer said. "There’s a lot of eggs in one basket there."

Watch the 360 degree video of Linnenbringer's story below. Please be patient as it may take a moment to load.

Linnenbringer said farm policy has huge impacts on his family-owned farm and he wishes there was less regulations. He said the people who lobby for farmers are bankers, equipment, and chemical manufactures who are working to help themselves, not farmers. 

"Farmers are really surfs at this point working for these other interests and trying to scrape by," he said.

Government regulations create rules farms must follow to sell their products to consumers. The farm policy provides best management practices, advises what crops to grow and how to treat those crops.

Soybeans are a major U.S. export but Linnenbringer said farmers are advised to grow them.

"We think that it’s a really great thing we can export so many soybeans to China," he said.

The country should export less and instead focus on growing food we actually need to avoid importing it, he said.

"Maybe we should grow some vegetables, organic vegetables because we then import vegetables back from China, he said"

Linnenbringer said these policies put everyone at risk, create more barriers and add complications to farming. One regulation requires farms to wash eggs before they are sold to consumers.

All eggs have a coating called a bloom that blocks bacteria from getting inside. With a bloom, an egg can last six to twelve weeks without refrigeration, Linnenbringer said. 

Washing the egg makes the bloom come off. This immediately decreases the egg life which is why he said the egg-washing regulation is not beneficial.

Linnenbringer said the public should become more educated on farming and the importance of local food.

"There’s a direct trade off between healthcare costs and food costs," he said. "The less we spend on food, the more we spend on healthcare and that seems inverted."

He said he believes more nutritious foods grown at farms and not in factories would help the country’s health. 

"Why are we not willing to spend some extra on food and save on healthcare," Linnenbringer said. "We can save on the aches, pains and life problems we create by eating really bad food."

Over 300 chickens roam the farm’s pasture. They lay eggs in a chicken coop. The farm sells the eggs in local grocery stores such as Clovers Natural Market and HyVee West Broadway in Columbia, Mo. Linnenbringer Farms also sells chicken and beef from its cows. 

To brighten the farming industry’s future, Linnenbringer said he hopes more people will start shopping locally. He wants people visit farms and become more knowledgeable about their importance.

More attention on farms may also create other benefits. He said the farming industry could provide more local jobs give people opportunities for work.

Linnenbringer also said the whole outlook of farming needs transformation. He said it as a great and "noble" career path and he is proud to be a Missouri farmer.

Editor's note: This story is part of a series, 360 Politics, profiling mid-Missourians of different backgrounds and political viewpoints. 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the year 2020, we’ve also been dealing with a very active start... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in Weather

COVID-19 Town Hall: MU Health Care talks prep for college students return
COVID-19 Town Hall: MU Health Care talks prep for college students return
COLUMBIA - With just over two weeks until Mizzou's fall semester begins, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with MU Health... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Columbia business loan programs will prioritize minority-owned businesses
Columbia business loan programs will prioritize minority-owned businesses
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will host a virtual information meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to discuss new loan... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 6:03:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order
Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order
COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning issued a new health order on Thursday. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis
Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis
COLUMBIA — State and federal governments announced steps aimed at reining in violent crime in St. Louis Thursday, prompting... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 4:42:09 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Back to school sales tax holiday scheduled for this weekend
Back to school sales tax holiday scheduled for this weekend
MISSOURI — Back to school shopping? This weekend, sales tax won't apply. From Friday through Sunday, certain back to... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 3:52:22 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Rural voters help Medicaid expansion pass in Missouri
Rural voters help Medicaid expansion pass in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Missourians voted on Tuesday to pass Amendment 2, expanding Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. Joshua Dunne, chair... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Local high school football players look forward to season
Local high school football players look forward to season
COLUMBIA - When COVID-19 began to shutdown mid-Missouri in March, many wondered how long the pandemic would last. Some... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Missouri's Medicaid expansion won't happen until July 2021
Missouri's Medicaid expansion won't happen until July 2021
COLUMBIA — Missourians who qualify under the newly expanded Medicaid qualifications will have to wait almost a year to... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:28:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 16 new cases in Boone County
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 16 new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Hawley's bill to ban TikTok on government devices passes senate
Hawley's bill to ban TikTok on government devices passes senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley's bill to ban TikTok on government devices passed the U.S. Senate unanimously on Thursday, according... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 12:51:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Four test positive for virus as Missouri lawmakers resume work
Four test positive for virus as Missouri lawmakers resume work
JEFFERSON CITY —Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 following open testing at the Missouri Capitol. The state health... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 12:23:50 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'
Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'
(CNN) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression." The reasons? The pandemic, race relations... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 10:53:16 AM CDT August 06, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

A Brighter Tomorrow - Eating Disorders
A Brighter Tomorrow - Eating Disorders
At the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, NBC news reported people with eating disorders were suffering due to social isolation.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 10:41:00 AM CDT August 06, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boating accident on Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
Boating accident on Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - An Illinois man was killed on the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday after a boating... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 9:07:00 AM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Hartsburg Pumpkin Festivial canceled due to COVID-19
Hartsburg Pumpkin Festivial canceled due to COVID-19
HARTSBURG - The 2020 Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was set to... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Boonville man pleads guilty to child molestation, given 5 years probation
Boonville man pleads guilty to child molestation, given 5 years probation
BOONVILLE - A Boonville man pleaded guilty to child molestation Wednesday and was given 5 years probation. A grand... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 8:32:38 AM CDT August 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 69°
3am 69°
4am 68°
5am 67°