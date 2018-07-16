37-year-old Tennessee man drowns in Lick Branch Cove

MORGAN COUNTY - 37-year-old Brett Davidson of Clarksville, Tennessee was pronounced dead after drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Davidson was last seen on a dock before reported as missing on Friday.

After a search was conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, his body was found near the 5.2 mile mark in Lick Branch Cove on Saturday.