37-year-old Tennessee man drowns in Lick Branch Cove
MORGAN COUNTY - 37-year-old Brett Davidson of Clarksville, Tennessee was pronounced dead after drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Davidson was last seen on a dock before reported as missing on Friday.
After a search was conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, his body was found near the 5.2 mile mark in Lick Branch Cove on Saturday.
