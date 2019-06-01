3M Layoffs

Plant Manager David Robinson says the reduction of employees is due to a change in demand and an increased volume shift overseas.

"We have great jobs, for great people here in Columbia," said Robinson. "We maintain those by remaining competitive. When our employment staff size is no longer consistent with the demand we have before us, then we must adjust the work force to meet that demand."

3M is still calling it's employees to inform them of the layoffs.