3M Lays Off 46

One 3M employee said the company was having a great year and was surprised that he got laid off after working at 3M for six years. Monday, that employee started up his engine for the last time in the 3M parking lot.

"I got a phone call about noon today that told me we were having a meeting at 3:30 this afternoon and that our worst fears had been realized," former 3M employee David Hensley said.

The company laid off the employees with the least seniority first. Plant Manager David Robinson said there is more demand for their products overseas and not as many employees were needed at the Columbia facility.

"Our customers have moved to Asia. Some of those key customers who consumer very large quantities of flexible circuits required that we provide the service that we can only offer if were located very near their operations," Robinson said.

Even with the lay off, 3M will still employ 522 people at its Columbia facility. A 3M official said they have been calling employees throughout the day to inform them about lay offs.