3M Plans $18.7 Million Expansion in SW Missouri

By: The Associated Press

NEVADA (AP) - The 3M Co. is planning an $18.7 million expansion at its plant in Nevada.

Plant manager Todd Cantrell said Wednesday the expansion will make the site the largest 3M plant in Missouri and one of the largest in the country. The project will create 22 new jobs.

The Joplin Globe reports the state has offered economic incentives to the company if it meets certain job creation and investment criteria.

The project is the seventh time that 3M has expanded its Nevada plant, which currently employs 639 workers.

The plant manufactures commercial graphics and promotional signs for buildings and tractor-trailer rigs.