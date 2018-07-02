4,124 Missourians Picked Insurance Exchange Plans

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,124 Missouri residents have selected a health insurance plan through the federally run online marketplace.

The department released the figures Wednesday. HHS said the insurance exchange had more than 31,000 applications from Missouri through Nov. 30. The applications sought coverage for nearly 63,000 people.

Enrollment is up from early November when just 751 Missourians had selected a health insurance plan. The federal health care law set up online marketplaces to help people find affordable insurance but the rollout of the website has been troubled.

The federal agency says that as of Nov. 30, about 137,000 people have enrolled in the 36 states served by the federal website.