4 Additional People Named to Mo. Commission

5 years 10 months 5 days ago Monday, May 13 2013 May 13, 2013 Monday, May 13, 2013 9:40:14 AM CDT May 13, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - House Speaker Tim Jones has named additional members to a newly created House commission reviewing driver's license policies and the sharing of gun data.

Cole County Sheriff Greg White, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan and Republican House members Stanley Cox, of Sedalia, and Wanda Brown, of Lincoln, are joining the commission. It brings the membership to 10 people.

Jones, a Republican from Eureka, announced creation of the panel this past week. He wants a report by Sept. 1 that includes recommendations for new laws. Jones also wants details about who decided to begin making electronic copies of people's birth certificates and concealed gun permits late last year and who decided that a separate list of permit holders could be released to a federal fraud investigator.

