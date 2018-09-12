4 arrested in Maries County drug raids

MARIES COUNTY — Maries County sheriff's deputies, with help from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, arrested four suspects in two drug-related searches Saturday, according to an update posted to Facebook.

The raids, conducted under warrants from a months-long investigation, were executed simultaneously — both at houses on Maries County Road 604.

At 41797 Maries County Road 604, deputies found suspected methamphetamines along with other suspected controlled substances, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and multiple loaded guns.

At the home, they arrested 34-year-old Michael Rice, of Dixon, and Terra Hill, whose age was not listed.

Both Rice and Hill are previously convicted felons on multiple charges, some of them drug-related.

Authorities found three children during the search. According to the post, they were taken by the Department of Family Services.

At 41500 Maries County Road 604, deputies found suspected methamphetamines, suspected marijuana and a range of drug paraphernalia.

During this search, they arrested 56-year-old Debbra Gieck, of Dixon, and 54-year-old Richards Daniels, also of Dixon.

Daniels has multiple felony convictions — one for stealing, two for burglary.

The four suspects were taken to the Maries County Jail. Gieck was processed and released. Hill was also freed after posting a $23,000 bond.

As of Saturday night, Rice and Daniels remain in custody.

A prosecutor has charged three of the suspects:

— Rice, with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond

— Hill, with one count of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

— Daniels, with one charge of delivery of a controlled substance with no bond