4 Charged with Murder in Drug Overdose Death

PARK HILLS (AP) - Four eastern Missouri residents are facing murder charges for allegedly supplying the drugs that killed a man.

The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that 26-year-old Shawen Bunch died April 7 at his Park Hills home. A toxicology report showed he had multiple drugs in his system. Authorities believe the cocktail of drugs was fatal.

St. Francois County prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin on Tuesday filed second-degree murder charges against four people, all of whom allegedly sold drugs to Bunch the week of his death.

Bunch was on probation at the time of his death for possession of a controlled substance.