4 Columbia police officers cleared in fight during arrest

COLUMBIA (AP) — Four Columbia police officers involved in a fight with a man during an arrest have been cleared of violating the man's constitutional rights.

A federal judge last week cleared the officers of five accusations of civil rights violations and dismissed five other claims against them.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey also ruled in favor of police Chief Ken Burton and the city of Columbia one on count.

Laughrey found the officers didn't violate Nicholas Daniels' civil rights or that the officers were entitled to qualified immunity in the case.

Daniels sued the officers, the city and Burton after his arrest at a Columbia nightclub. Among other things, he claimed the officers used excessive force and fabricated reports to cover up an unlawful arrest.