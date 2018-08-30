4 dead, 2 seriously injured after Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY - An accident on US highway 50 East of highway 135 left four dead and two seriously injured at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Both drivers were killed in the accident. 22-year-old Kelsey Toebben was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound and 42-year-old Philip Allen was driving a 2005 Volvo S60 westbound. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Passengers Justin Gaddis, age 25, and Carin Allen, 44, were also killed in the crash.

12-year-old Corinna Allen and 14-year-old Patrick Allen are both seriously injured. Corinna was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Patrick was taken to University Hospital by ambulance.