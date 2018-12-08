4 dead in overnight shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four people are dead after overnight shootings in St. Louis, adding to the already high number of homicides in the city this year.

So far, 126 people have been victims of killings in St. Louis in 2015, on pace for nearly 200. St. Louis had 159 homicides in all of 2014.

No arrests have been made in the latest cases.

The victims included three men and a woman. Names have not been released. The shootings happened less than four hours apart, starting around 9 p.m. Wednesday.