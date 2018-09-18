4 die in apparent shooting at suburban St. Louis home

GLASGOW VILLAGE (AP) — A child is among four people killed in an apparent shooting at a suburban St. Louis home.

St. Louis County police say worried relatives called officers late Thursday to check on the occupants of the Glasgow Village home. Officers went inside with the family members and found four people dead.

Names have not been released but police said Friday that the victims were a 56-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy.

Police spokesman Benjamin Granda called the home a "grisly scene."

Autopsies were performed Friday. The causes of death have not been released. Police have not said if any of the victims were related.

Police aren't sure if the shooter is among the dead and urged anyone with information to come forward.