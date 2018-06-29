4 from Iowa seriously injured in Missouri boating accident

CAMDENTON - Four people from Iowa have suffered serious injuries after their motorboat struck the shore of the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the grounding happened late Friday on the Big Niangua arm of the lake. Three people from Cedar Rapids and a fourth person from Des Moines were thrown from the runabout.

All four were flown from the scene for medical treatment.