4 injured at safety fair for Ameren employees

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Scaffolding has toppled over at a St. Louis safety fair for Ameren employees and injured four people.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that wind gusts of up to 35 mph are blamed for blowing over the scaffolding Saturday afternoon by an entrance to the utility's event.

Ameren officials said three people were taken to local hospitals, but all but one of them had been released by Saturday night. One other person who was injured received treatment at the scene. St. Louis Fire Capt. Garron Mosby says a child was among those hurt.

Ameren officials decided to close the fair after the accident. Ameren Missouri is the state's largest electricity provider, with about 1.2 million customers.