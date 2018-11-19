4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County

8 hours 1 minute 33 seconds ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday morning when a car drove into the path of a pickup truck on a rural highway about 4 miles south of Rolla.

The patrol says the crash killed the car's driver, 22-year-old Alonzo Moore, of Rolla, and three passengers — 27-year-old Logan Barton, of Salem, 26-year-old Zachary Barton, of Salem, and 25-year-old Andrew Theiss, of Rolla. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

Four people in the truck also were hurt. The driver suffered moderate injuries and a female passenger sustained passenger serious injuries. Two children —aged 6 and 10 — had minor injuries.

More News

Grid
List

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

One in custody after possible homicide in Camden County
One in custody after possible homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's Deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a possible homicide early Monday... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

The catastrophic Camp Fire isn't even halfway done burning, officials predict
The catastrophic Camp Fire isn't even halfway done burning, officials predict
(CNN) -- While hundreds of families wait in agony to learn the fate of missing loved ones, officials gave a... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 10:18:00 PM CST November 18, 2018 in News

Missouri woman driving U-Haul across country to help fire victims
Missouri woman driving U-Haul across country to help fire victims
COLUMBIA - A St. Louis woman is headed to California and collecting donations along the way to help the victims... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 9:33:00 PM CST November 18, 2018 in News

Springfield yoga community responds to pastor's sermon
Springfield yoga community responds to pastor's sermon
OZARK (AP) — Springfield's yoga community is speaking out after a pastor at an Assemblies of God megachurch warned Christians... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 9:15:00 PM CST November 18, 2018 in News

The Latest: Blunt: 'Smoking gun' against prince would help
The Latest: Blunt: 'Smoking gun' against prince would help
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local): 10:55 a.m. ... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 4:59:00 PM CST November 18, 2018 in News

Federal Reserve: Farm income continues to decline this fall
Federal Reserve: Farm income continues to decline this fall
OMAHA (AP) — The Federal Reserve says farm income continued to decline across the Plains and western states this fall... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 3:32:00 PM CST November 18, 2018 in News

Columbia city manager to address police strategy change
Columbia city manager to address police strategy change
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes said he will speak at the council meeting Monday, following the announcement of changes... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 11:37:00 AM CST November 18, 2018 in News

Church celebrates Thanksgiving for those in need
Church celebrates Thanksgiving for those in need
COLUMBIA – Turkey Day came early for people in Columbia on Saturday. The Shiloh Christian Worship Center hosted its... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 11:18:00 AM CST November 18, 2018 in News

Savannah woman builds stray cat shelters for the winter months
Savannah woman builds stray cat shelters for the winter months
SAVANNAH (AP) — A cat owner in northwestern Missouri is crafting makeshift shelters to help keep stray cats warm during... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 Sunday, November 18, 2018 11:05:00 AM CST November 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 43°
6pm 41°
7pm 38°
8pm 36°