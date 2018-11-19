4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday morning when a car drove into the path of a pickup truck on a rural highway about 4 miles south of Rolla.
The patrol says the crash killed the car's driver, 22-year-old Alonzo Moore, of Rolla, and three passengers — 27-year-old Logan Barton, of Salem, 26-year-old Zachary Barton, of Salem, and 25-year-old Andrew Theiss, of Rolla. None of them were wearing seatbelts.
Four people in the truck also were hurt. The driver suffered moderate injuries and a female passenger sustained passenger serious injuries. Two children —aged 6 and 10 — had minor injuries.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
in
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
in
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's Deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a possible homicide early Monday... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
in
(CNN) -- While hundreds of families wait in agony to learn the fate of missing loved ones, officials gave a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A St. Louis woman is headed to California and collecting donations along the way to help the victims... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) — Springfield's yoga community is speaking out after a pastor at an Assemblies of God megachurch warned Christians... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local): 10:55 a.m. ... More >>
in
OMAHA (AP) — The Federal Reserve says farm income continued to decline across the Plains and western states this fall... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes said he will speak at the council meeting Monday, following the announcement of changes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Turkey Day came early for people in Columbia on Saturday. The Shiloh Christian Worship Center hosted its... More >>
in
SAVANNAH (AP) — A cat owner in northwestern Missouri is crafting makeshift shelters to help keep stray cats warm during... More >>
in