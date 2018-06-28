4 killed in train-vehicle collision in southeast Missouri

DEXTER (AP) — Four people, including two children, were killed when the vehicle they were in collided with a train in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol say the accident happened Friday afternoon on a county road about one mile south of Dexter.

The patrol identified the dead in the car as 1-year-old Weston Crider and 20-year-old Hailey Laws, both of Bloomfield; 19-year-old Maura Peters and an infant, Bryson Umfleet, both of Dexter. A fifth person in the car was seriously injured.

The patrol said the vehicle drove into the path of the Union Pacific train at an intersection with only crossbuck warning signs.