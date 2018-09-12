4-Month-Old Found, Father Continues Standoff with Police

KANSAS CITY - An Amber alert was issued early Monday morning for a Kansas City infant abducted after his mother was attacked with a knife.

The suspect is the boy's father; 24-year-old Eric D. Yeager. The father remains in a home in 5000 block of North Crystal, about two blocks from where the car was located. One person has been arrested at the house on 51st and Corrington on unknown charges.

Authorities were looking for John Michael Glorioso. He is 4-months-old. Authorities found him at 5:45 Monday morning at 51st and North Corrington. The child sustained no injures.

Police responded to a call from Glorioso's mother early this morning. She had a severe neck wound and told authorities her boyfriend, Yeager, had taken her son.

As of 10 a.m., police continue talking to the suspect still inside the home.

We will continue to update the situation as more information is released.