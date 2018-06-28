4 officers shot at in St. Louis suburb of Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN (AP) — One suspect is in custody and a second is being sought after police officers were fired upon in the St. Louis suburb of Pine Lawn.

Police say four officers were investigating a domestic disturbance Tuesday night when two suspects fired 20 to 25 shots before fleeing in a car. The officers were unharmed and did not return fire.

One man was arrested after a chase that ended in St. Louis. Police are searching for the second suspect.

Authorities don't know what prompted the shooting.