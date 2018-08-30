4 people injured in crash that shut down lane of US 50/63

JEFFERSON CITY — A rear-end crash injured four people at the 5000 block of US 50/63 on Saturday afternoon. The crash shut down one eastbound lane of US 50/63 for about 45 minutes during the scene investigation.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, police responded to a crash at 12:39 p.m. A Ford Explorer, driven by Amber Perez-Erosa, rear-ended a Dodge Neon, driven by Michael Ousley. Two passengers were also in the Dodge Neon. Both vehicles were totaled.

Ousley and one of his passengers, Carrie A. Helms, had minor injuries. Perez-Erosa and Ousley's other passenger, David Ousley Jr., had moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals. None of the injuries were life-threatening.