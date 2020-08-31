4 people shot at Kansas City nightclub where past mass shooting happened
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —Four people were shot and injured early Sunday morning at a Kansas City nightclub that was the location of a mass shooting in January.
Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri.
One victim was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds and is now hospitalized. Three others arrived at three separate hospitals and information about their conditions is currently unknown.
The previous shooting at the nightclub on Jan. 19 left two dead and 15 injured after a man opened fire on a line of people waiting to get inside the building.
