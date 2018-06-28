4 Plead Guilty in Large Mortgage Fraud Scheme

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Four Kansas men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to fraudulently obtain millions of dollar in mortgage loans.



U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said Tuesday that the four men are 55-year-old Paul Hartfield; 42-year-old Briand D. Jaimes; and 53-year-old John T. Bradfield, all of Overland Park; and 42-year-old Kevin M. Mahoney of Stilwell.



Hartfield owned Hart Investments and Diamond Mortgage. The other three men worked at Diamond Mortgage.



Prosecutors said Hartfield obtained $4.9 million in loans to rehabilitate more than 40 homes in the Kansas City metro area. He stopped rehabilitating the homes in October 2006 and made false claims to lenders. He recruited friends and family to buy properties he had claimed to fix, using fraudulent financial information.



All the men are scheduled to be sentenced in October.