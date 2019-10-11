4-Star Quarterback Will Commit to College

LEE'S SUMMIT - Drew Lock is only a junior at Lee's Summit High School, but he's already facing some big decisions.

On April 9, the high school junior will decide what college to commit to. Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Ohio State all want him for football. Missouri has offered Drew Lock a spot on both its basketball and football teams.

Football will likely be the draw for Drew Lock considering ESPN.com ranks him the fourth best high school quarterback in the nation.

His father, Andy Lock, said he would love to see his son play for Missouri, but doesn't want to push the issue because it's Drew's decision. Andy Lock was a four-year letter-winning offensive lineman for the Missouri tigers in the late 1980s. Regardless of Drew's choice, Andy Lock said he will "always bleed black and gold."

Andy Lock is proud of his son and credits his success to his hard work and competitive spirit.

"He's one of the most competitive people I've ever met," Andy Lock said. "I think a lot of that has to do with his willingness and desire to be the best."

Drew Lock will announce his college commitment April 9 at his father's restaurant, Summit Grill, in Lee's Summit.