4 teens injured in St. Louis shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four teenagers were injured, including one critically, following a drive-by shooting in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened after 11 p.m. Sunday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the teens were shot as a party was letting out. A black SUV drove by and shots were fired.

One of the teens was shot in the neck and was in critical but stable condition. The other three were in stable condition after being grazed by bullets.

No arrests have been made.