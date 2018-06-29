4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After KC Shooting

KANSAS CITY - A 4-year-old girl was in critical condition after accidentally being shot in the head at a south Kansas City home.

Police responded to the home just before noon Thursday after a woman ran to a neighbor's house and asked the neighbor to call 911.

Police say four children were in the house at the time of the shooting, at least three of whom were alone in a room where a gun was accessible. The Kansas City Star reports the 4-year-old grabbed the weapon and apparently fired it.

An investigator told the newspaper the ages of at least some of the children were 6, 5 and 4 years old.

KMBC reports the girl's mother was in another room when the shooting happened.