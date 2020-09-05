4-year-old shot in crossfire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - A 4-year-old girl is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening.

The child was caught in the crossfire while going to play at a park Wednesday night. According to a Kansas City Missouri Police Department news release, the child was getting out of the car to play.

Officers responded to shots heard around 6:05 p.m. from Oak Park and South Benton. The release said officers found the child's mother cradling the bleeding girl on the ground.

The KC Police tweeted Thursday afternoon, stating, "Problems don't get solved with guns."

A 4-year-old going to play at the park was shot yesterday evening when she got caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle. Fortunately, her injuries are not life-threatening, but this cannot be tolerated. Problems don't get solved with guns. https://t.co/DoJCpl3s0A — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 3, 2020

An investigation revealed the occupants of two vehicles were firing at each other as they drove on South Benton.

The child's injuries are non-life-threatening.