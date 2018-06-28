40 Days for Life, Team PLAY holds 8th annual March for Life at the Capital

JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians rallied at the Missouri State Capitol Saturday to support anti-abortion groups 40 Days for Life and Team PLAY. The 8th annual rally included a march around the square, speakers, vendors and a hot dog and chili lunch.

This year, the march's theme was "perseverance."

Knights of Columbus, Run for Life, 40 Days for Life and Thrive attended the march. Members from Mizzou Students for Life also attended the event, as did the groups founder, Reagan Barklage. Barklage founded the group in 2011. She said this march was extra special to her, because she is pregnant.

"My mission has always been to end abortion in our lifetime, but now that I'm pregnant it's personal," Barklage said. "It makes it more real. Knowing that, at 26 weeks, I can go have an abortion in our country and end my son's life is devastating."

Barklage, who is now working full-time for Students for Life of America, was among guest speakers at the event. Radio host Stacy Washington and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also attended the event.

President Trump has been called "The most pro-life President in history." He spoke at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

According to NPR, a statement from Planned Parenthood ahead of the speech condemned Trump's participation in the rally, noting that abortion has been legal for more than 40 years and saying that Trump and his administration have been "laser-focused on using their power to control women's bodies."

The next event will be "Show Me Life" Pro-Life Action Day on March 13 at the Capitol.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the organizations that hosted the event.)