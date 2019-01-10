40 scooters stolen from University of Missouri impound lot

COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department is investigating the theft of 40 impounded Bird scooters, according to public safety information officer Sara Diedrich.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the scooters were last seen by employees at noon Dec. 24 at the storage facility where they were impounded.

MU's Landscape Services retrieves scooters left in unsafe areas or blocking entrances accessible to people with disabilities and takes them to the storage facility for the company to pickup.

Diedrich said they were discovered missing at 8 a.m. Wednesday when employees arrived after the winter break.