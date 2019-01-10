40 scooters stolen from University of Missouri impound lot
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department is investigating the theft of 40 impounded Bird scooters, according to public safety information officer Sara Diedrich.
The Columbia Missourian reports that the scooters were last seen by employees at noon Dec. 24 at the storage facility where they were impounded.
MU's Landscape Services retrieves scooters left in unsafe areas or blocking entrances accessible to people with disabilities and takes them to the storage facility for the company to pickup.
Diedrich said they were discovered missing at 8 a.m. Wednesday when employees arrived after the winter break.
Bird is helping the department locate the scooters.
More News
Grid
List
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A man who escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility on Monday is back in custody. Corrections... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians are stocking up on food essentials at grocery stores Thursday to prepare for the expected weekend snow.... More >>
in
ASHLAND- Police Chief Lyn Woolford was presented with the award for “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard” at a school assembly at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Over the past few months, officials in Jefferson City have seen a rise in contamination of their glass... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health & Human Services (DHSS) has received more than 250 applications and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans signaled on Wednesday that one thing they hope to address this legislative session is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate is off to a rocky start to its new session because of... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 9-month-old Springfield baby who died of bacterial meningitis are suing a Springfield... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City man is in custody after a standoff with police on Thursday morning. Cole... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One man is in custody after police reported finding marijuana plants and packaged marijuana in a truck at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Go COMO stopped selling and accepting 30-day and 25-ride fast passes on Jan. 9. Bus riders will now... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Some Missourians are already preparing for the snow storm on the horizon. KOMU 8’s Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Republican Gov. Mike Parson urged a room full of lawmakers, public servants and others in Jefferson City... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Thursday against a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri redshirt sophomore Albert Okwuegbunam announced Thursday morning via Twitter that he will return for his junior season... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to 10 months in federal... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Records show there have been dozens of wrecks on a northern Kansas City road where... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday night for involuntary manslaughter, a week after prosecutors charged him in connection with... More >>
in