45-year-old Liberty Man Charged in Wife's Death

LIBERTY (AP) -- A Liberty man has been charged in his wife's shooting death.

The Kansas City Star reports that Clay County prosecutors filed the second-degree murder charge Wednesday against 45-year-old Ervin Carroll. His wife, Linda Carroll, was killed Tuesday night in an apartment, and her female friend was shot in the foot.

Ervin Carroll also faces charges of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Bond has been set at $500,000. It's not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Court documents say the friend told police that Ervin Carroll piled his wife's belongings on the floor and told her to leave. He later approached with a shotgun, and it went off as Linda Carroll tried to push it away.

The Carrolls had been married for 23 years.