45-year-old Man Drowned at Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH - A 45-year-old man drowned at Osage Beach at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call and recovered the body at approximately 5:39 p.m. Sgt. Jerry Callahan said the man slid off a slide on a private dock and into the water and did not resurface.

This is the eighth drowning this year reported by Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F.