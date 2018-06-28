48 hour boil advisory issued for part of Fulton

FULTON - The Callaway 2 Water District issued a boil advisory Thursday evening in Fulton after a contractor hit a water main.

Officials said the advisory impacts residents at State Road O from State Road UU to County Road 419, which includes County Road 103, Shady Hills, County Road 477 and County Road 419.

The duration of the boil advisory is expected to be 48 hours.

Customers are advised to boil water for three minutes before use and should use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumptions. Residents should disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.