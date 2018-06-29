48-Hour Boil Order Issued in Sturgeon

STURGEON - Some residents in Sturgeon are under a 48-hour boil water order Wednesday afternoon.



The City of Sturgeon issued a boil order for:

• E. Patton from S. Rollins to S. Hicks

• E. McDowell from S. Rochford to S. Hicks

• E. Burks from S. Rochford to S. Hicks

• All of S. Hicks

Officials expect to lift the advisory Friday afternoon.