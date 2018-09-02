49ers' Address Issues During Aldon Smith's Bye Week

SANTA CLARA, CA (AP) -- San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh says linebacker Aldon Smith has spoken with general manager Trent Baalke about what happened during the bye week while the player visited his former college, Missouri.

The 23-year-old Smith denied on Twitter a report last Thursday that he had been attacked earlier in the day outside a restaurant while back in Columbia, saying, "Didn't get jumped - stop asking." There was no formal police report filed.

Harbaugh insists, "I tend not to believe everything I read on the Internet," and that he would be inclined to take his player at his word.

San Francisco's players were due back to work Tuesday as the NFC West-leading 49ers (6-2) begin preparations for Sunday's home game against the division rival St. Louis Rams.