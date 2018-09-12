4th of July Fun
Who: Sponsored by New Life Community Church
What: Patriotic event designed for children and families. The festival begins with a run/bike biathalon and "Little Tykes" bike race. The festival features music for kids focused on conservation, battle of the bands concert, then a keynote patriotic address followed by free hamburgers and hot dogs. There will also be bouncy houses, games and a petting zoo.
Where: Boone County Fairgrounds, Columbia, MO
When: 4:00 p.m. until dark
More: Admission to the battle of the bands is $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Biathalon fee is $10.
Parley P. Pratt Memorial Freedom 1 or 4-mile Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast
Who: Organized by the Columbia stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
What: Run/walk, flag ceremony, pledge of allegiance, music, story of Parley P. Pratt, and pancake breakfast.
Where: Twin Lakes Park Pavilion, Columbia, MO
When: 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
More: All ages welcome
Salute to America 2007: A Capital Celebration
What: Day-long festival to include activities, music, dancing, history, food, tours, and fireworks
Where: Downtown Jefferson City
When: 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
7:00 p.m. Concert: Dr. Zhivegas
Dusk: Mike Kehoe Fireworks Sky Concert and Simulcast
More: Event is free to the public.
45th Annual Ringing of the Bells Ceremony
Who: Sponsored by the GFWC Sorosis Club of Centralia
What: This event was initiated in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy, who asked for simultaneous bell ringing to celebrate the nation's freedom. The Centralia community is one of the few left that have celebrated this yearly without interruption. There will be a speech from Nate Monson titled "America: The Evolving Freedom".
Where: Centralia Square Park, Centralia, MO
When: 10:00 a.m.
More: The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and their own hand bells for the bell ringing ceremony. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall located at 229 S. Rollins.
The GFWC Sorosis Club of Centralia will also be collecting tattered, torn, and faded U.S. flags at the ceremony. The flags will be properly disposed of at a later date by Centralia Boy Scout Troop.
Kid's Fishing Contest
Who: Sponsored by The Slater Only Way Fishing Club
What: Fishing contest for children ages 13 and under
Where: Club Lake, on extreme E. Parker, Slater, MO
When: 10:00 a.m. to noon
More: Prizes will be given for biggest fish, smallest fish, and most fish caught. Prizes and refreshments donated by area merchants.