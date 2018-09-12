4th of July Fun

I Love America Festival

Who: Sponsored by New Life Community Church

What: Patriotic event designed for children and families. The festival begins with a run/bike biathalon and "Little Tykes" bike race. The festival features music for kids focused on conservation, battle of the bands concert, then a keynote patriotic address followed by free hamburgers and hot dogs. There will also be bouncy houses, games and a petting zoo.

Where: Boone County Fairgrounds, Columbia, MO

When: 4:00 p.m. until dark

More: Admission to the battle of the bands is $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Biathalon fee is $10.

Parley P. Pratt Memorial Freedom 1 or 4-mile Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast

Who: Organized by the Columbia stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

What: Run/walk, flag ceremony, pledge of allegiance, music, story of Parley P. Pratt, and pancake breakfast.

Where: Twin Lakes Park Pavilion, Columbia, MO

When: 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

More: All ages welcome

Salute to America 2007: A Capital Celebration

What: Day-long festival to include activities, music, dancing, history, food, tours, and fireworks

Where: Downtown Jefferson City

When: 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Concert: Dr. Zhivegas

Dusk: Mike Kehoe Fireworks Sky Concert and Simulcast

More: Event is free to the public.