$5,000 Reward Offered in Independence Man's Death
INDEPENDENCE - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the stabbing death of an Independence man.
The family of 22-year-old Corey Laykovich contributed $4,000 to the reward fund.
Laykovich died after being stabbed overnight on July 27.
The Independence Examiner reports he told friends who dropped him off near his home that night that he was going to a nearby QuikTrip but it's unclear whether he made it there. He returned home and a sibling discovered him in his bedroom suffering from stab wounds. He died later at a hospital.
