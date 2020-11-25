As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Nov. 25 will become available below:
5:15 p.m.: Cole County Reports Over 5,000 Cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 5,148 cases in Cole County, an increase of 80 cases since Tuesday. There have been 217 cases in long-term care facilities.
Two new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of November thus far.
There have been 16 deaths in Cole County and 15 deaths within long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 107.43.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 10th straight day of 100+ cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 135 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 985.
Boone County recorded 135 new COVID-19 cases today, November 25. There have been 9,746 total cases in the county to date, with 985 active cases. We are sad to report that there were 2 deaths recorded today. The individuals were in the 75-79 and 80+ age groups. pic.twitter.com/NCvM78abm9— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 25, 2020
The county also reported 158 hospitalizations, 33 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 50 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
The department said due to recent increase of cases, members of the public are asked to notify their close contacts. PHHS will also no longer be reporting the total number of close contacts and individuals in quarantine.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 153.07.
3:50 p.m.: Audrain County reports new COVID-19 death
The Audrain County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the county's total deaths to 12.
The county currently has 142 active cases and 13 hospitalizations. There have been 754 recoveries.
3:30 p.m.: Fulton cancels annual Festival of Lights ceremony, holiday parade
The City of Fulton announced that the Festival of Lights lighting ceremony and the Fulton Jaycees Christmas Parade have been canceled.
The lights will be turned on at Veterans Park. Families can drive through and enjoy the lights beginning at 5:30p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
12:10 p.m.: MU reports three student hospitalizations
MU added 22 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 126 active student cases. There are 2,329 student case recoveries.
There have been three student hospitalizations since Aug. 19. Two of the students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 126.
As of Wednesday, there were also four faculty members, 40 MU staff and one UM System staff member who actively have the virus.
11:10 a.m.: Southern Boone Elementary moves to online learning
Southern Boone Elementary will move to online learning for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, according to Southern Boone School District Superintendent Chris Felmee.
Students were off Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break.
Students will return for in-seat instruction on Dec. 7.
The district states staff shortages due to COVID-19 as the reason to switch to online learning.
10:55 a.m.: Boone County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday morning, bringing a total of 26 deaths to the county.
According to the department, one individual was between the age of 75 and 79 and the other was over the age of 80.
We are sad to announce the deaths of two Boone County residents from COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 75-79 and an individual over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses. /1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 25, 2020
This brings the total to three deaths in the 75 to 79 age range and 16 deaths in the over 80 age range.
8:00 a.m. : Missouri reports 4,131 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 282,792.
The state also reported 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,776 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,698 total hospitalizations in the state with 45% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 26,188 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,741.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.0% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.