5 charged in Missouri meth conspiracy

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A federal indictment accused five western Missouri residents of taking part in a $2.6 million conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney's office said the indictment was unsealed Tuesday after several defendants were arrested and made initial court appearances.

The indictment alleged that all five suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 kilograms of meth from January 2010 until last week. Investigators said the scheme brought in $2.6 million.

Sabrena Lynn Morgan, 37, and Elgin Eugene Dothage, 38, were also accused of using their home in Kearney as the distribution center. The other defendants are from Lathrop, Grandview and Kansas City.

The defendants did not have lawyers Tuesday.